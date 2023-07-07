Tom Baxter was named Sporting Hero at the Review Community Heroes Thank You awards.

Tom, who runs Chepstow Tae-Kwon Do Club in Chepstow is described as "an amazing role model".

This "awesome" Tae Kwon-Do instructor teaches people from four-years-old to adult and is a founder of the Future Champions Fund.

The fund support disadvantaged young to pursue their Tae Kwon-Do careers at national and international level.

Tom is also coach of the PUMA All Stars for those who may get pushed aside by society and give them somewhere to thrive.

He kept the club going through lockdown with one-to-one sessions.

The sponsor of the Sporting Hero category was Mick Gould Windows and Dean Joinery of Coleford.

