SPIRIT of Monmouth’s Katie Adams proved quickest woman in the first Hereford & Borders summer XC race at Treworgan Farm in Llangrove in midweek, organised by MonRoss Trailblazers, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
She ran the undulating 5.5-mile course as a training run alongside club mates Barry Burns, Brian Evans and Maixent Gaillard, starting slowly and increasing the pace each mile.
Katie still finished first woman in 40.07 with Barry coming second in his over-55 category in 41.07.
The hosts’ Rich Foster was fourth overall and fastest over-45 man in the 173-strong field in 33.14, just a second and a place ahead of club mate Keiron Brown who was third fastest senior man, with both finishing just over three minutes behind race winner Sam Juson of Croft Ambrey,
Elle Lumley also took the over-35 women’s crown in 42.57, while other club mates’ times were – Jack Millar 33.37, Rich Bevan 38.43, Neil Harper 40.07, Grant White 40:58, Martin Turner 41.20, Tony Davies 44.12, Emily Harrison 44.54, Catherine Finlay 45.13, Rob Vidler 46.29, Rachael Aitken 47.53, Emma Downes 49 45, and Rebecca Foster 49.54.
Spirit’s Three Musketeers – Julie Glyn-Jones, Julie Gee and Steve Reason – also headed to Redwick on the Gwent Levels in midweek to take on the second Rose Inn race organised by Chepstow Harriers, a four-mile two-lap road race..
Steve crossed first in 33.03, followed by Julie Glyn-Jones in 38.17 and Julie Gee in a PB 42.23.
Kurt Taylor of Bristol & West AC was fastest in the 128-strong field in a sizzling 19.15, with Louise Flynn of Les Croupiers fastest woman in 23.24.
Harriers’ Stephen Dilly was third over-45 man in 25.04, with club mates Cherry Fowler fastest over-55 woman in 25.20, Mike Evans fastest over-65 in 30.08, Kim Carwardine second over-40 woman in 30.14, and Elaine Hope-Bell third over-50 woman in 32.38.
Spirit’s Martin Blakebrough and Jeremy Creasey also raced at the Caerleon 5-miler, starting and finishing in the Amphitheatre and mainly on flat paths and some off road sections.
Martin flew home for first in his over-60 age category in 35.21, while Jeremy enjoyed the route, particularly the spectacular Amphitheatre finish, crossing in 40.53.
On Saturday, Spirit’s David Mather headed to Anglesey for a 6.8-mile, 1370ft climb at the Holyhead Mountain fell race.
He enjoyed the beautiful scenic course and crossed in 1 hour 23.56 for second in his over-60 class. Anyone interested in running, can take a look at Spirit of Monmouth’s website spiritofmonmouth.co.uk or contact [email protected].
Whether you’re an experienced marathon runner, 5K lover or you prefer to just run for fun, you’re very welcome to join.