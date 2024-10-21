TWO hundred and thirty four runners headed for Piercefield Park and the first Gwent Leisure Centre X-Country League race of the winter season, organised by Chepstow Harriers.
Mike Lewis headed home Parc Bryn Bach club mate and Monmouth School maths teacher Huw Evans by just nine seconds, crossing in 25 mins 17 seconds, with the latter first over-50 home by over two and a half minutes.
Harriers' James Blore placed seventh in 27.19, while Paul Murrin was 11th and second over-50 in 27.57 and fellow club mate Jonathan Carter took the over-55 class in 25th in 29.53.
Fastest woman in 29th was Lliswerry's Laura Davies in 30.37, who pipped clubmate Antoinette Rose by 18 seconds, with Harriers' Katherine Matthews another 21 seconds behind in third and fastest over-45 female.
Chepstow's Niki Morgan took the over-55 women's class in 32.38, five seconds up on over-60 winner Sarah Heath of Sprit of Monmouth RC.
Over-50s women’s winner was Harriers' Lisa Jeffrey in 34.26, with club mate Vanessa Lawson third in the age group in 35.20.
Chepstow's Stephen Owen was also the men's over-70 winner in 37.06, with club mate Berna Cantwell third over-60 woman in 47.00.
In more success for the hosts, Jane Bayliss was also second over-70 woman in 54.51, Dick Finch second over-75 man in 58.46 and Marg Griffiths third over-70 woman in 60.48.
Eighteen Spirit of Monmouth runners laced up their spikes to hit the muddy Piercefield course, which featured three laps of 2.25k distance, with an extra undulating path to the finish, for a total of around 7k.
This was made up of grassy undulating paths with some woodland and interesting mud features, including a water obstacle which runners embraced three times.
At least seven Spirit members were running a XC race for the first time, including Julie Gee, who didn't stop smiling, and said after finishing in 56.45: "It was nothing short of a wild adventure and an exhilarating experience and I cannot wait for the next race."
Mid-race the heavens opened and a torrential downpour soaked the field, leaving them working twice as hard to get to the finish line.
First Spirit to cross was new member Ben Saunders in 39th in 32.00, who pipped Matt Visser by one place and one second, with Sarah Heath the third club member home in 47th overall.
Chepstow Harriers women were second behind Lliswerry in the team competition, with Spirit ninth out of the 18 full teams.
Harriers A men were third behind Parc Bryn Bach and Lliswerry A, and their B team seventh, with Spirit's two teams finishing in 10th and 18th in the 25-strong competition.
Meanwhile, Spirits' popular annual Santa Fun Run is set for Sunday, December 1, but will taken place over a different route this year, due to the Vauxhall Inglis Bridge closure.
The race will start at the Sportsground thanks to Andy Tabb and the Sports Association and updates will appear on the event's Facebook page.