The race involved two laps of the scenic and undulating race track, which once staged the World X-Country championships.
Richard managed to complete the race in 53mins 34secs, giving him 43rd position overall in a field of 190 competitors.
On Sunday, Nick Sloper took part in the Tough runner Cardiff epic 10k, and he said the name didn’t disappoint with technical tracks and lots of steep hills and muddy trails around the Forest Fawr.
This didn’t stop Nick as this is his perfect kind of race and the weather also continued to rain making the route slippy and hard work. He finished the race in a time of 1 hour 5.33 and came 109th in a field of 242 runners.
Also on Sunday, Spirit runner Vicky Roberts was selected to run and represent East Wales in the Inter-Regional championship race at the Helena Tipping 10k in Wrexham.
Vicky ran the flat, quick course with a very fast field of 619 competitors, along with her fellow East Wales teams consisting of 18 runners.
The East’s four-strong women’s senior team made took gold, and the male and female Masters team made up of three runners took home silver.
Individual awards were also given to East Wales’ Donna Morris from Builth & District RC, achieving senior gold in an outstanding time of 37:05.
Rachael Baralos from Caerphilly Runners took the Masters silver with another super time of 40.55 and Harri Like from Parc Bryn Bach running club ran an amazing race, crossing in 41.23 to take masters Bronze.
Vicky had an amazing time, with her family supporting on the side flying the Spirit of Monmouth flag and ran the course in 44.36 for a new 10k PB.
She said it was an honour for her to have been given the opportunity to represent East Wales, run alongside some fantastic athletes and earn her purple vest and it has given her a huge confidence boost in her running.
Thanks are due to everyone for their support and good luck wishes, she added.