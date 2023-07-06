IT was another busy week for Spirit of Monmouth running club, starting a week last Wednesday when five runners took part in race number 2 of the Herefordshire & Borders Summer XC at Newton Court Cider, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
The rain poured but it didn’t dampen the spirits of each runner that tackled the four-mile course consisting of two laps of hilly grassland circuit, including a mile up and a mile down.
Kirk Hill had a flying race coming in at 31mins 43secs followed by Stuart Morris 33.15, Nick Sloper 3.04, Andrew Hillis 38.34 and Trina-Sami-Brown 39.00.
The following evening, Nick and club mate Jeremy Creasey took part in the Thornbury 10k, which started at the sailing club and ran along the rolling country lanes around Oldbury with wonderful views before finishing at the Anchor pub.
Nick enjoyed the downhill finish crossing the line in 48.28, followed by Jeremy close behind in 50.51 giving him a podium third place in his age category.
Fiona Creasy from Forest of Dean AA also enjoyed the scenic route crossing in 53.54 gaining 5th place in age category.
Nick continued his race form on Sunday gaining his fastest 10k this year of 47.42 taking part in the Porthcawl 10k which is part of the Race 4 Wales series.
The race course took runners past a number of landmarks and stunning seaside spots, including Rest Bay, Trecco Bay, Coney Bay, the picturesque town centre, the historic Grand Pavilion and the iconic Porthcawl Lighthouse.
Meanwhile, Helen Dunn and her daughter Jo (above left)were taking on the Race for Life muddy challenge in York and raised lots of money for cancer research in honour of a close friend.
The race was a 5k with lots of mud and 10 bouncy obstacles thrown in for good measure.
Both really enjoyed every minute of the race saying: “We had a blast especially whilst bouncing and falling off a space hopper.“
Sunday also saw Spirit’s newest member Richard Wilson (left) take on his first race at The Inflatable 5k in Bristol, which consisted of 28 inflatable obstacles.
Richard enjoyed the course finding his recent running and crossfit training really helped him get to the finish line.
He enjoyed it so much he’s looking forward to taking part in his next challenge.
David Mather took on a real challenge, in the Pen Llyn Ultra, running an amazing 55 miles in 17 hours before needing to retire from the race.
The runners started at the beach next to Abererch Sands Caravan Park, Pwllheli and continued along the coastal path to Abersoch, followed by the old fisherman’s path towards Ty Coch.
There were lots of lakes, and rivers between the hills of Garn Fadryn, and David described the route as brutal with lots of ups and downs and some very overgrown paths.